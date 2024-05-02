More about the company
Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows:
- agrochemicals (48.8%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.;
- pharmaceutical products (38%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.;
- OTC products and nutritional supplements (12.7%);
- other (0.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5.1%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (23.2%), the United States (30.6%), North America (3.5%), China (7.6%), Asia-Pacific (10%), Brazil (10.4%) and Latin America (8.4%).