Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows: - agrochemicals (48.8%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.; - pharmaceutical products (38%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.; - OTC products and nutritional supplements (12.7%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5.1%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (23.2%), the United States (30.6%), North America (3.5%), China (7.6%), Asia-Pacific (10%), Brazil (10.4%) and Latin America (8.4%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals