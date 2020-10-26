Log in
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Bayer AG
BAYN
DE000BAY0017
BAYER AG
(BAYN)
Add to my list
Report
10/26 04:02:46 am
10/26 04:02:46 am
42.018
EUR
-0.96%
03:45a
Bayer to Buy Gene-Therapy Firm AskBio for Up to $4 Billion
DJ
03:35a
Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
RE
03:34a
BAYER
: acquires Asklepios BioPharmaceutical to broaden innovation base in cell and gene therapy
PU
Analyst Recommendations
BAYER AGREES TO BUY UNLISTED U.S. BIOTECH FIRM ASKLEPIOS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL INC
0
10/26/2020 | 03:30am EDT
BAYER AGREES TO BUY UNLISTED U.S. BIOTECH FIRM ASKLEPIOS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL INC
0
All news about BAYER AG
03:45a
Bayer to Buy Gene-Therapy Firm AskBio for Up to $4 Billion
DJ
03:35a
Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 bill..
RE
03:34a
BAYER
: acquires Asklepios BioPharmaceutical to broaden innovation base in cell ..
PU
03:30a
Bayer agrees to buy unlisted u.s. biotech firm asklepios biopharmaceutical in..
RE
03:30a
Bayer to pay $2 billion upfront and up to an additional $2 billion in milesto..
RE
10/23
BAYER
: FDA approves FoundationOne®CDx as companion diagnostic for Vitrakvi&trad..
PU
10/23
BAYER
: drug shown to slow diabetic kidney disease
RE
10/23
Sensyne to Collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb on Blood-Disease Research
DJ
10/23
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/23
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
42 905 M
50 768 M
50 768 M
Net income 2020
-5 435 M
-6 431 M
-6 431 M
Net Debt 2020
32 423 M
38 366 M
38 366 M
P/E ratio 2020
-6,39x
Yield 2020
5,65%
Capitalization
41 679 M
49 336 M
49 318 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,73x
EV / Sales 2021
1,69x
Nbr of Employees
101 168
Free-Float
100,0%
More Financials
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
66,97 €
Last Close Price
42,43 €
Spread / Highest target
117%
Spread / Average Target
57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
8,43%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Werner Baumann
Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl
Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar
Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG
-41.73%
49 336
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-0.43%
382 350
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-5.29%
280 884
PFIZER INC.
-2.55%
212 162
MERCK & CO., INC.
-12.23%
201 909
NOVARTIS AG
-16.78%
185 999
More Results
