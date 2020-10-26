BAYER TO PAY $2 BILLION UPFRONT AND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $2 BILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 42 905 M 50 768 M 50 768 M Net income 2020 -5 435 M -6 431 M -6 431 M Net Debt 2020 32 423 M 38 366 M 38 366 M P/E ratio 2020 -6,39x Yield 2020 5,65% Capitalization 41 679 M 49 336 M 49 318 M EV / Sales 2020 1,73x EV / Sales 2021 1,69x Nbr of Employees 101 168 Free-Float 100,0% Chart BAYER AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BAYER AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Average target price 66,97 € Last Close Price 42,43 € Spread / Highest target 117% Spread / Average Target 57,9% Spread / Lowest Target 8,43% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BAYER AG -41.73% 49 336 JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.43% 382 350 ROCHE HOLDING AG -5.29% 280 884 PFIZER INC. -2.55% 212 162 MERCK & CO., INC. -12.23% 201 909 NOVARTIS AG -16.78% 185 999