BAYER AG

(BAYN)
BAYER TO PAY $2 BILLION UPFRONT AND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $2 BILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS

10/26/2020 | 03:30am EDT

BAYER TO PAY $2 BILLION UPFRONT AND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $2 BILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS


Financials
Sales 2020 42 905 M 50 768 M 50 768 M
Net income 2020 -5 435 M -6 431 M -6 431 M
Net Debt 2020 32 423 M 38 366 M 38 366 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,39x
Yield 2020 5,65%
Capitalization 41 679 M 49 336 M 49 318 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 101 168
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 66,97 €
Last Close Price 42,43 €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-41.73%49 336
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.43%382 350
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.29%280 884
PFIZER INC.-2.55%212 162
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.23%201 909
NOVARTIS AG-16.78%185 999
