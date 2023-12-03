LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund may have caused unbeaten league leaders Bayer Leverkusen to falter, but they were not brought down. Victor Boniface's goal in the 79th minute of Sunday's 1:1 (0:1) draw saved Leverkusen from their first defeat in their 20th game of the season and ensured that their ten-point lead over runners-up Dortmund remains intact. As a result, the Werkself remain the main rivals in the title race to serial champions FC Bayern Munich, who now have three points fewer following their loss to Union Berlin. However, Bayer conceded points for the first time in 14 consecutive competitive matches.

Norwegian full-back Julian Ryerson (5) had given Dortmund an early lead five days after their 3-1 coup in the Champions League at Italian giants AC Milan. BVB's defensive bulwark, once again organized by the outstanding Mats Hummels, held out for 74 minutes, but then Boniface scored. For BVB, however, the next crucial games are in the cup at surprise team Stuttgart and in the championship against cup winners RB Leipzig.

Both teams went into the game with a clear plan, and after less than five minutes the division of roles became even clearer. After BVB had had the ball in their own ranks for a long time and had broken up two attempts to attack, Marco Reus played the through pass, Niclas Füllkrug made the clearance and Ryerson gave Lukas Hradecky no chance. Leverkusen were behind at home for the first time this season.

And the game was clear from that moment on at the latest. BVB stood unusually deep, but acted in a disciplined manner organized by Hummels and closed the spaces well with the defensive self-confidence from the Milan victory. Leverkusen, who fielded the same starting XI for the ninth time on matchday 13, tried to find gaps with high possession and constant lateral movement, but rarely succeeded at the start.

Bayer even often broke through on the wings, especially on the right via Jeremie Frimpong, but the penalty area occupation was usually inadequate. However, the equalizer seemed to be on the cards when Frimpong's cross was almost cleared through the entire penalty area and Wirtz hit a spinning shot under the crossbar (45.+1). A dream goal

- that was disallowed due to Victor Boniface being ruled offside.

did not count. The pressure had increased and BVB were now happy to go into the break unscathed. Another flaw: Dortmund had not scored a dangerous counter-attack since the opening goal. And on the first one shortly after the break, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens allowed Odilon Kossounou to run him down (51').

Defensively, the visitors looked as solid after the break as they had in the first half-hour. And Hummels increasingly became the tower in the battle. The scene in the 62nd minute, when he blocked a shot from Argentina's world champion Exequiel Palacios at the very last second, was symbolic.

But that couldn't go on forever. And Alonso proved to have a lucky hand. The Spaniard brought on striker Patrik Schick, who did the groundwork for the equalizer seconds later./sho/DP/he