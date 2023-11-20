LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - The British investment bank Barclays has downgraded Bayer from "Overweight" to "Equal Weight" following the failure of the Asundexian study. Analyst Emily Field lowered the price target from 65 to 40 euros on Monday morning. Hopes for the anticoagulant had led her to recommend it in April 2022, Field said. Now, "totally surprisingly", the study has been discontinued. There are certainly still strategic options, but she is going to the sidelines for the time being./ag/tih

