Bayer: AI partnership with French startup Iktos

December 14, 2023

Bayer announced on Thursday the signing of a partnership with French start-up Iktos for the use of AI in the discovery and development of new crop protection products.



Under the terms of the agreement, the 'Makya' generative AI software designed by Iktos will be deployed by Bayer scientists to facilitate the design of new molecules.



The 'Makya' platform, based on generative machine learning models, enables research activities to be guided by parameters such as efficacy, selectivity, safety and sustainability.



Bayer says it intends to use this technology to support its sustainability objective of reducing the impact of agriculture on the environment.



