Bayer said it had acquired exclusive rights to commercialize acoramidis in Europe, bolstering its pharma portfolio with a new cardiology drug.

The German pharmaceutical and agricultural conglomerate said Monday that it had acquired the marketing rights from Eidos Therapeutics, BridgeBio International and BridgeBio Europe for up to $310 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments.

The companies could also receive additional undisclosed sales milestone payments and tiered-royalties beginning in the low-thirties percent.

Bayer's moves comes after a late-phase study for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy showed that acoramidis significantly reduced the hospitalization burden, improved survival and preserved functional capacity and quality of life for patients.

"We will work to make this new treatment available to patients as soon as possible, after a positive decision by the European authorities," said Juergen Eckhardt, head of business development, licensing and open innovation at Bayer.

Marketing authorization application with the European Medicines Agency was filed in January. A new drug application was also submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

