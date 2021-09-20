Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-

09/20/2021 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                              %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 IMD Holdings LLC                                     %                                      %                       % 
 
 United Capital Financial                             %                                      %                       % 
 Partners, Inc. 
 
 United Capital Financial                             %                                      %                       % 
 Advisers, LLC 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.                            %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                               %                                      %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs International                          %                                      %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 17 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 
              Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 
              51373 Leverkusen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.bayer.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1234396 2021-09-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234396&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 02:49 ET (06:49 GMT)

All news about BAYER AG
02:50aBAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release -2-
DJ
02:50aBAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
02:50aBAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
DJ
09/18PRESS RELEASE : FDA Advisory Committee Votes -3-
DJ
09/17BAYER AG : Morgan Stanley maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/16BWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT Medical to Collaborate With Bayer on Actinium-225 Radioi..
MT
09/16BAYER : launches transparency register for scientific collaborations with extern..
PU
09/16BAYER : Reports 'Sustained Clinical Benefit' From New Studies on Vitrakvi Cancer..
MT
09/16BAYER : Latest analyses of Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) reaffirm powerful efficacy a..
PU
09/15BAYER AG : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 596 M 49 887 M 49 887 M
Net income 2021 860 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net Debt 2021 39 369 M 46 108 M 46 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 44 415 M 52 137 M 52 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 99 439
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,21 €
Average target price 62,45 €
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG-6.12%52 137
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.68%433 701
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.97%321 442
PFIZER, INC.19.23%246 078
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.80%232 556
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY36.28%208 604