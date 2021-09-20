DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-20 / 08:48 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 Postal code: 51373 City: Leverkusen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 15 Sep 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.05 % 4.73 % 4.78 % 982424082 Previous 0.05 % 5.01 % 5.06 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) US0727303028 0 130626 0 % 0.01 % DE000BAY0017 0 359103 0 % 0.04 % Total 489729 0.05 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period Right To Recall Open 4896107 0.50 % Swap 28.05.2027 231752 0.02 % Call Option 20.12.2024 9010408 0.92 % Future 17.06.2022 4035094 0.41 % Call Warrant 28.05.2027 107540 0.01 % Total 18280901 1.86 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Put Option 20.12.2030 Cash 1145370 0.12 % Swap 09.09.2031 Cash 9028722 0.92 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 2730284 0.28 % Call Option 31.03.2035 Cash 3232145 0.33 % Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 484781 0.05 % Forward 20.12.2024 Cash 946561 0.10 % Future 20.12.2030 Cash 7803133 0.79 % Put Option 15.12.2023 Physical 2840000 0.29 % Total 28210998 2.87 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset % % % Management, L.P. - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GS Global Markets, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs Finance Corp % % % International Ltd - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK % % % Limited Goldman Sachs International % % % Bank - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % % Goldman Sachs Bank Europe % % % SE - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % % Wertpapier GmbH - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Goldman Sachs Non-US % % % Americas Holdings LLC Goldman Sachs Non-US % % % Americas Holdings II LLC GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % % GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. Folio Financial, Inc. % % % Folio Investments Inc. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc. GS Finance Corp. % % % - % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, % % % Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 02:49 ET (06:49 GMT)