Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/20/2021 | 02:50am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.09.2021 / 08:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
Postal code:
51373
City:
Leverkusen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Sep 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.05 %
4.73 %
4.78 %
982424082
Previous notification
0.05 %
5.01 %
5.06 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US0727303028
0
130626
0 %
0.01 %
DE000BAY0017
0
359103
0 %
0.04 %
Total
489729
0.05 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
4896107
0.50 %
Swap
28.05.2027
231752
0.02 %
Call Option
20.12.2024
9010408
0.92 %
Future
17.06.2022
4035094
0.41 %
Call Warrant
28.05.2027
107540
0.01 %
Total
18280901
1.86 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Put Option
20.12.2030
Cash
1145370
0.12 %
Swap
09.09.2031
Cash
9028722
0.92 %
Call Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
2730284
0.28 %
Call Option
31.03.2035
Cash
3232145
0.33 %
Put Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
484781
0.05 %
Forward
20.12.2024
Cash
946561
0.10 %
Future
20.12.2030
Cash
7803133
0.79 %
Put Option
15.12.2023
Physical
2840000
0.29 %
Total
28210998
2.87 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GS Global Markets, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International Bank
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC
%
%
%
GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.
%
%
%
GS Equity Markets, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Folio Financial, Inc.
%
%
%
Folio Investments Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GS Finance Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
IMD Holdings LLC
%
%
%
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
%
%
%
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17 Sep 2021
20.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de