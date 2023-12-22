Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 22, 2023 at 03:00 am EST
Share
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.12.2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
Postal code:
51373
City:
Leverkusen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Dec 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.16 %
3.54 %
3.69 %
982424082
Previous notification
0.15 %
5.59 %
5.74 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BAY0017
0
1470752
0 %
0.15 %
US0727303028
0
52469
0 %
0.01 %
Total
1523221
0.16 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
1141678
0.12 %
Right Of Use
Open
1962666
0.20 %
Call Warrant
13.02.2029
381343
0.04 %
Swap
03.11.2026
94215
0.01 %
Call Option
20.12.2024
6048950
0.62 %
Total
9628853
0.98 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Option
31.03.2035
Cash
4795960
0.49 %
Call Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
843159
0.09 %
Put Option
20.12.2024
Physical
1012800
0.10 %
Put Option
20.12.2030
Cash
1591014
0.16 %
Swap
30.11.2038
Cash
6234623
0.63 %
Future
17.12.2032
Cash
10336168
1.05 %
Forward
20.12.2024
Cash
323374
0.03 %
Total
25137099
2.56 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International Bank
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GS Global Markets, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GS Finance Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Murray Street Corporation
%
%
%
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado
%
%
%
Sphere Fund
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Folio Financial, Inc.
%
%
%
Folio Investments, Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
21 Dec 2023
22.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows:
- agrochemicals (49.6%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.;
- pharmaceutical products (37.9%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.;
- OTC products and nutritional supplements (12%);
- other (0.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.9%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.4%), the United States (30.9%), North America (3.7%), China (8.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.2%), Brazil (10.5%) and Latin America (7.8%).