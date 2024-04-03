Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
April 03, 2024 at 01:24 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.04.2024 / 07:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
Postal code:
51373
City:
Leverkusen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 March 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3,09 %
0 %
3,09 %
982424082
Previous notification
2,78 %
0 %
2,78 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BAY0017
0
30313115
0 %
3,09 %
Total
30313115
3,09 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0 %
Total
0
0 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0 %
Total
0
0 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A.
%
%
%
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
3,07 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Amundi S.A.
%
%
%
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
3,07 %
%
%
Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Amundi S.A.
%
%
%
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
3,07 %
%
%
Amundi Ireland Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Amundi S.A.
%
%
%
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
3,07 %
%
%
Amundi Austria GmbH
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Amundi S.A.
%
%
%
BFT Investment Managers
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Amundi S.A.
%
%
%
Societe Generale Gestion
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Amundi S.A.
%
%
%
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
3,07 %
%
%
SABADELL ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. S.G.I.I.C. S.U.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Amundi S.A.
%
%
%
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
3,07 %
%
%
Amundi Japan Ltd.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
02 Apr 2024
