EQS-Ad-hoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: William N. Anderson to succeed Werner Baumann as Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG



08-Feb-2023 / 17:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Leverkusen, February 8, 2023



Effective June 1, 2023, William N. (Bill) Anderson will become the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG. This was decided by the company’s Supervisory Board at its meeting today. Before assuming the position of Chairman of the Board, Bill Anderson will join the Board of Management of Bayer AG on April 1st, 2023. The change of personnel in the position is the result of a diligent search and selection process that was kicked off mid last year.

Bill Anderson is a chemical engineer by education and has most recently served as CEO of Roche’s Pharmaceuticals Division. He will follow current CEO Werner Baumann, whose contract was originally scheduled to run until April 30, 2024. Werner Baumann will work closely with Bill Anderson to ensure a smooth transition process before retiring from Bayer end of May 2023.





Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.





Contact:

Mr. Peter Dahlhoff, Bayer AG, Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 214 60001494 , e-mail: peter.dahlhoff@bayer.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.



08-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

