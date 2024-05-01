Stock BAYN BAYER AG
Bayer AG

Equities

BAYN

DE000BAY0017

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - Xetra
 11:40:23 2024-04-30 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
27.35 EUR -0.87% Intraday chart for Bayer AG +0.13% -18.67%
05:38pm BAYER : Another year of patience needed Alphavalue
Apr. 30 Bayer: strategic collaboration with Evotec CF
Latest news about Bayer AG

BAYER : Another year of patience needed Alphavalue
Bayer: strategic collaboration with Evotec CF
Evotec, Bayer to Collaborate on New Cardiovascular Disease Therapies MT
Evotec, Bayer to Focus on Precision Treatments for Cardiovascular Diseases MT
Bayer and Evotec Collaborate to Advance Precision Cardiology CI
J&J, Bristol Myers lose challenges to US drug price negotiation program RE
Bayer: positive results with Eylea in ophthalmology CF
Roche Holding AG: slimming down Our Logo
Habeck's 'pharma trip' - industry sees structural problems DP
Bayer CEO wins first AGM shareholder vote RE
BAYER SAYS INVESTORS WITH 91.69% OF EQUITY CAPITAL REPRESENTED A… RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 26.04.2024 - 15:15 DP
Bayer: CEO's positive AGM speech welcomed CF
Bayer investor Deka takes a stand against CEO in annual vote RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 25.04.2024 - 15:15 DP
Human rights activists complain to OECD about Bayer over glyphosate DP
German cabinet approves restricted use of herbicide glyphosate RE
Dehoga: Challenging situation for company canteens DP
Germany's Evotec appoints Christian Wojczewski as CEO RE
Global markets live: Bayer, PepsiCo, Halliburton, Spotify, Apple... Our Logo
Bayer: licensing agreement for biological insecticide CF
BAYER AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Bayer, AlphaBio Control Sign Exclusive License Deal for Biological Insecticide MT
European Equities Close Higher in Monday Trading; EC Probes TikTok Over Possible DSA Violations MT
JPMorgan rates Bayer at 'Neutral' - Target 34 euros DP

Company Profile

Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows: - agrochemicals (48.8%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.; - pharmaceutical products (38%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.; - OTC products and nutritional supplements (12.7%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (5.1%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (23.2%), the United States (30.6%), North America (3.5%), China (7.6%), Asia-Pacific (10%), Brazil (10.4%) and Latin America (8.4%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-05-14 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Bayer AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
27.35 EUR
Average target price
36.9 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+34.94%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
BAYER AG Stock Bayer AG
-18.67% 28.73B
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+33.11% 704B
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+28.59% 577B
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-3.73% 348B
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+18.31% 327B
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+5.11% 288B
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
+14.81% 234B
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+4.93% 198B
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-9.78% 194B
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
-4.06% 147B
Other Pharmaceuticals
