BAYER AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : Applies for US, EU Marketing Authorization for Finerenone

11/09/2020 | 09:32am EST

By Cecilia Butini

Bayer AG said Monday that it has applied for marketing authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for its drug, finerenone, to be used in the treatment of chronic kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes.

The submission with the two regulatory agencies comes after receiving positive data from its Phase 3 FIDELIO-DKD study, Bayer said.

The German chemical and pharmaceutical conglomerate said the drug demonstrated benefits at the renal and cardiovascular level in patients affected by chronic kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 0931ET

Financials
Sales 2020 42 097 M 50 076 M 50 076 M
Net income 2020 -10 298 M -12 249 M -12 249 M
Net Debt 2020 34 047 M 40 501 M 40 501 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,87x
Yield 2020 5,13%
Capitalization 41 994 M 49 921 M 49 954 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 100 618
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 61,43 €
Last Close Price 42,75 €
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-41.29%49 921
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.48%374 479
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.13%304 828
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.64%203 314
PFIZER INC.-7.10%202 326
NOVARTIS AG-16.89%193 315
