Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 10/09 11:35:17 am
46.73 EUR   +0.90%
11:15aBayer, BASF Fight to Keep Weedkiller on U.S. Farms
DJ
10/09BAYER : France clamps down on use of weedkiller glyphosate in farming
RE
10/07BAYER AG : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer, BASF Fight to Keep Weedkiller on U.S. Farms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 11:15am EDT

By Jacob Bunge

Chemical makers Bayer AG and BASF SA are pushing to keep a controversial weedkiller on the market after a federal court in June blocked its use in U.S. soybean and cotton fields.

The companies are seeking approvals from the Environmental Protection Agency that would allow farmers to continue spraying dicamba, a herbicide that can kill hardy weeds but has been blamed for drifting off fields and damaging millions of acres of neighboring crops. Bayer and BASF are proposing that farmers mix the weedkiller with new chemical agents that company officials said would help dicamba stay where it is sprayed.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the agency's scientists are still reviewing the companies' dicamba-based crop sprays. "We intend to have a decision made by the middle of October," he said during an Oct. 1 presentation to the Minnesota Farm Bureau.

Bayer and BASF developed their dicamba herbicides and related biotech soybean and cotton seeds as a solution for weeds like palmer amaranth and marestail that evolved to resist other widely used herbicides, including Bayer's Roundup.

Farmers' war against hard-to-kill weeds can push up their cost of raising a crop, and lift prices for food makers, livestock producers and consumers. Herbicide-resistant weeds can also threaten parks and natural lands.

Some farmers and homeowners, however, have blamed dicamba for evaporating off fields and traveling onto nearby fields and gardens, shriveling plants and cutting into crop production. State agriculture departments in the 20 largest soybean-producing states have received about 915 complaints of dicamba-related damage so far this year. That figure compares with about 1,560 in 2019 but remains above the 257 complaints lodged in 2016, the first year the dicamba-tolerant seeds were sold, according to state agriculture departments.

In Iowa, dicamba-driven crop damage in 2020 hit its highest level since the herbicide was invented, Iowa State University agriculture professors Bob Hartzler and Prashant Jha wrote in July. "Nearly everyone in agriculture recognizes the widespread injury to soybean this year is not acceptable," they wrote.

Bayer, which sells the herbicide and crops genetically engineered to withstand it, agreed in June to pay up to $400 million to settle dicamba-related damage claims. Bayer and BASF officials said dicamba herbicides can be controlled if farmers adhere to directions for spraying it, and the companies have offered training.

The herbicide has deeply divided farmers, said Terry Fuller, a Poplar Grove, Ark., farmer who deals in agricultural supplies and also serves as chairman of the Arkansas State Plant Board, which advises the state on farm matters. After an Aug. 17 presentation to state lawmakers in Little Rock in which he discussed the need for dicamba restrictions, Mr. Fuller said he returned to find two of his tractors, parked about 15 miles apart, had been vandalized. Plastic had been fed into the oil tanks, causing about $60,000 in damage, he said.

Following a separate presentation Mr. Fuller gave on dicamba on Sept. 17, he said a fire burned up 367 bales of his hay, costing him around $18,000. Mr. Fuller said he notified local authorities about both episodes.

"To me, it's right and wrong, and I'm not changing from right until some scientist convinces me they can apply it in their field and keep it there," said Mr. Fuller, who said he carries a gun these days. In 2016 an Arkansas farmer was murdered after what authorities said was a dispute over dicamba-related crop damage.

In June, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that the EPA, when approving the companies' herbicides in 2018, failed to acknowledge the risks of the herbicides. The ruling revoked the agency's approval of the herbicides' use on related biotech crops. That approval was already set to expire by year's end.

The court's decision had limited effect on farmers this year because by mid-June many were done spraying dicamba for the season. An EPA spokesman said the agency will factor the ruling into its consideration of any new dicamba approvals, which are needed for farmers to be able to spray crops next year.

Bayer is asking the agency to consider reapproving its dicamba spray along with an additional chemical agent that the company says can keep the herbicide from moving. The additive, called an adjuvant, prevents the formation of dicamba acid, which can evaporate off of plants and drift on the wind.

"We're hopeful this will allow EPA to use the science and make a decision," said Alex Zenteno, Bayer's dicamba product manager.

BASF, which is seeking EPA approval for its own dicamba sprays, also has proposed farmers mix in such a product, developed by BASF, a spokeswoman said.

Perry Galloway, who farms about 10,000 acres of soybeans, rice and corn near Gregory, Ark., has used dicamba to kill weeds since the new sprays came onto the market in 2017. Though the herbicide damaged some nontolerant crops the first year, he said, he hasn't had problems since then.

Keeping dicamba on the market is imperative, Mr. Galloway said, to ensure farmers don't overuse other weedkillers and reduce their effectiveness. "We need every tool in the toolbox to combat these weeds, " he said.

Write to Jacob Bunge at jacob.bunge@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-20 1114ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -3.78% 55.04 Delayed Quote.-18.28%
BAYER AG 0.90% 46.73 Delayed Quote.-35.82%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.07% 395 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.33% 138.5 End-of-day quote.-5.01%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.41% 110.15 End-of-day quote.-12.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 42.78 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.09% 363.1 End-of-day quote.21.07%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.74% 34.15 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
WTI -1.54% 40.546 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.54% 12.46 End-of-day quote.-5.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BAYER AG
11:15aBayer, BASF Fight to Keep Weedkiller on U.S. Farms
DJ
10/09BAYER : France clamps down on use of weedkiller glyphosate in farming
RE
10/07BAYER AG : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
10/06BAYER AG : NorldLB gives a Buy rating
MD
10/05BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/02BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/01Industrials Down As Stimulus Deal Hangs In Balance -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/01BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
RE
10/01EUROPE : European shares lose steam as oil stocks, Bayer drag
RE
10/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher to Start New Quarter
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 065 M 50 938 M 50 938 M
Net income 2020 -3 542 M -4 189 M -4 189 M
Net Debt 2020 32 506 M 38 448 M 38 448 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,49x
Yield 2020 5,38%
Capitalization 45 909 M 54 246 M 54 301 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 101 168
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 70,71 €
Last Close Price 46,73 €
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-35.82%54 246
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.50%397 477
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.17%301 064
PFIZER INC.-5.84%204 438
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.64%203 250
NOVARTIS AG-12.23%195 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group