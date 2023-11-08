LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer CEO Bill Anderson, who has been in office since June, wants to press ahead quickly with the announced streamlining of the management team. "There are still twelve layers between me and our customers," Anderson said on Wednesday at the presentation of the quarterly figures in Leverkusen. "That is simply too much. (...) In the future, virtually everyone in the company will work in small, self-managed teams that focus on one customer or one product - just like a small business owner would," he added. Everything that does not contribute to achieving the mission will disappear.

Bayer has run several classic cost-cutting programs over the past six years, one of which is still ongoing, Anderson said. "These projects were carried out with the best of intentions, but the results - as is so often the case - have not had a lasting impact on the balance sheet." Bayer will therefore abolish several management and coordination levels by the end of 2024. A regular exchange on this has been underway with employee representatives for several months.

The man in his mid-fifties, a chemical engineering graduate and a proven pharmaceutical expert with many years of experience at Biogen, Genentech and Roche, among others, had already outlined his ideas for the company's structure months ago. Employees should have a "sense of ownership", i.e. feel responsible.

By shifting responsibility to smaller teams, Anderson not only wants to save money, but also reduce bureaucracy and thus create time for the essentials. This would encourage innovation./mis/jha/