BAYER AG
Bayer AG

Equities

BAYN

DE000BAY0017

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 05:41:15 2024-03-07 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
25.62 EUR -3.85% Intraday chart for Bayer AG -8.65% -23.70%
11:10am BAYER AG : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Bernstein ZD
11:08am BAYER : CMD did not turn the needle Alphavalue
Latest news about Bayer AG

BAYER AG : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Bernstein ZD
BAYER : CMD did not turn the needle Alphavalue
Bayer back at 2005 low after downgrade DP
Mexico waiting on US proof that GM corn safe for its people, deputy ag minister says RE
Bayer AG: Not out of the woods yet Our Logo
Global markets live: Crowdstrike, Nordstrom, JD.com, 888 Holdings, Bayer... Our Logo
Bayer to Let Go Most Employees of Consultancy Unit DJ
Bayer Sells Proctosedyl Rights to Karo Healthcare MT
Weak outlook puts DHL Group under pressure DP
BAYER AG : Barclays sticks Neutral ZD
Bayer: third legal victory in a row in the USA CF
BAYER AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan ZD
Bayer Wins Jury's Support in US Product Liability Trial Linked to Weedkiller Roundup MT
Bayer Wins Latest Philadelphia Trial Over Weedkiller Roundup DJ
Health Care Down After Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 5 PM ET DJ
Bayer notches more wins in Roundup weedkiller cancer trials RE
Bayer wins glyphosate lawsuit in the USA DP
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 3 PM ET DJ
BAYER AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 1 PM ET DJ
German Private Sector Deterioration Weighs on Local Stocks MT
Global markets live: Bayer, Target, Gitlab, Tesla, Amazon... Our Logo
No split: Bayer shares fall to lowest level in almost 20 years DP
European Equities Close Mostly Lower Tuesday; Eurozone's Monthly Producer Prices Down in January MT

Chart Bayer AG

Chart Bayer AG
More charts

Company Profile

Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows: - agrochemicals (49.6%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.; - pharmaceutical products (37.9%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.; - OTC products and nutritional supplements (12%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.9%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.4%), the United States (30.9%), North America (3.7%), China (8.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.2%), Brazil (10.5%) and Latin America (7.8%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-04-26 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Bayer AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
26.64 EUR
Average target price
40.62 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+52.45%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
BAYER AG Stock Bayer AG
-23.42% 28.54B
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+33.77% 702B
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+26.57% 554B
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
+1.66% 384B
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+16.84% 320B
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+13.51% 313B
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-3.01% 215B
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+3.51% 211B
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-4.64% 200B
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
-3.97% 148B
Other Pharmaceuticals
