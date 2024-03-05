By Dominic Chopping

Bayer won't break up the company into separate units just yet, Chief Executive Bill Anderson said.

"On the question of the company's structure and a possible break-up of the group, our answer is 'not now'--and this shouldn't be misunderstood as 'never'," Anderson said Tuesday.

The German pharmaceutical and agricultural conglomerate has been looking into various options for the group as it seeks to cut debt and boost its beleaguered share price.

