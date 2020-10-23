Log in
Bayer : FDA approves FoundationOne®CDx as companion diagnostic for Vitrakvi™ (larotrectinib) to aid in identifying NTRK fusion-positive patients

10/23/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
SPECIALIZED PRESS
Friday - October 23, 2020
Bitte JavaScript aktivieren / Please enable JavaScript



About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

(1) FoundationOne CDx Technical Information. Foundation Medicine, Inc. https://info.foundationmedicine.com/hubfs/FMI%20Labels/FoundationOne_CDx_Label_Technical_Info.pdf.
(2) VITRAKVI [package insert]. Whippany, NJ: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; July 2019.

Find more information at www.pharma.bayer.com
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pharma.bayer
Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 21:19:02 UTC

