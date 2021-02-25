Bayer : Geschäftsbericht 2020 Englisch (PDF, 2,9 MB)

|
Five-Year Summary
EBITDA1 (2,910)
34,943
35,015
36,742
43,545
8,801
8,563
9,695
9,529
9,318
9,288
8,969
11,474
26.7%
26.5%
24.4%
26.3%
5,738
5,903
3,454
4,162
6,826
7,130
6,013
6,975
4,773
4,577
1,886
2,853
4,531
7,336
1,695
4,091
5.44
8.29
1.80
4.17
6.67
6.64
5.60
6.38
5,806
5,202
4,652
4,214
11,778
3,595
35,679
34,068
2,627
2,418
2,368
2,920
10.3
10.8
4.0
3.7
2,233
2,402
2,611
2,751
2.70
2.80
2.80
2.80
-
-
-
42
-
-
-
38
-
-
-
41
-
-
-
3.76
-
-
-
8.87
-
-
-
0.0
4,405
4,504
5,105
5,301
11.7
11.7
13.0
11.3
16.7
16.2
15.5
15.6
3.9
3.9
4.1
3.9
99,592
99,820
107,894
103,824
9,459
9,528
10,778
11,788
0.40
0.45
0.40
0.46
-
-
-
0.10
26,243
25,832
28,903
39,212
209
205
219
250
428
485
303
316
93
98
42
59
€ million
2020
Bayer Group financial KPIs Sales
41,400
EBITDA before special items1 EBITDA margin before special items1 EBIT1
9,31826.7%
9,28826.5%
8,96924.4%
11,47411,461
26.3%27.7%
(16,169)
EBIT before special items1 Income before income taxes
6,826
7,130
6,013
6,975
7,095
4,773
4,577
1,886
2,853(17,250)
Net income (from continuing and discontinued operations)
4,531
7,336
1,695
4,091(10,495)
Earnings per share (from continuing and discontinued operations) (€)1 Core earnings per share (from continuing operations) (€)1
5.44
8.29
1.80
4.17(10.68)
6.67
6.64
5.60
6.386.39
Free cash flow 1,343
Net financial debt
Capital expenditures (newly capitalized) Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (%)
11,7782,62710.3
3,5952,41810.8
35,6792,3684.0
34,06830,041
2,9203,138
3.7
- 16,5
Bayer AG
Total dividend payment Dividend per share (€)
2,2332.70
2,4022.80
2,6112.80
2,7511,965
2.802.00
Bayer Group nonfinancial KPIs2
Number of smallholder farmers in LMICs who have received support (million)
Number of women in LMICs who have gained access to modern contraception (million)
Number of people in underserved communities whose self-care needs have been supported by Bayer interventions (million)
Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions (million t)
Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from relevant categories (million t) Off-setting of remaining Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions (million t)
------
------
------
4245
3840
4143
3.763.58
8.877.88
0.00.20
Innovation
Research and development expenses3
Ratio of R&D expenses to sales - Crop Science (%)4 Ratio of R&D expenses to sales - Pharmaceuticals (%)4 Ratio of R&D expenses to sales - Consumer Health (%)4
4,40511.716.73.9
4,50411.716.23.9
5,10513.015.54.1
5,3017,126
11.310.4
15.615.5
3.93.8
Employees
Number of employees5 (Dec. 31)
Personnel expenses (including pension expenses) (€ million)
99,5929,459
99,8209,528
107,89410,778
103,82499,538
11,7889,769
Safety & Environmental Protection
Recordable Incident Rate (RIR) for Bayer employees Process Safety Incident Rate (PSI-R)
0.40-
0.45-
0.40-
0.460.32
0.100.08
Total energy consumption (terajoules) Energy efficiency (kWh/€1,000)6 Hazardous waste generated (thousand t) Water use (million m³)
26,243
25,8335,858
209
428
93
20548598
21930342
250241
316305
5957
2019 figures restated; figures for 2016 - 2018 as last reported
-
1 For definitions of the indicators see A 2.3.
-
2 For more information see A 1.2.1
-
3 The increase in research and development expenses in 2020 was mainly due to special charges in connection with the impairment charges at Crop Science.
-
4 R&D expenses before special items
-
5 Employees calculated as full-time equivalents (FTEs)
-
6 Quotient of total energy consumption and external sales
At a Glance
Fiscal 2020:
Bayer delivers robust performance despite pandemic - foundation laid for future growth
-
// Group sales at €41.4 billion, impacted by negative currency effects of €1.9 billion (Fx & p adj. +0.6%)
-
// EBITDA before special items unchanged at €11.5 billion - currency effects offset by stringent cost management
-
// Crop Science and Pharmaceuticals report stable operational business, Consumer Health sees strong growth
-
// Core earnings per share at €6.39 (+ 0.2%)
-
// Earnings per share at -€10.68, impacted by litigation provisions and impairments
-
// Net financial debt improves to €30.0 billion
-
// Proposed dividend of €2.00 per share
-
// Portfolio and innovation capabilities strengthened
-
// Outlook for 2021: positive momentum and solid operational growth - stable earnings at constant currencies
Contents
To our Stockholders
Chairman's Letter __________________________________________ 6
Board of Management __________________________________ 12
Report of the Supervisory Board _____________________ 13
Investor Information _____________________________________ 21
About this Report _________________________________________ 25
ACombined Management Report
1. Fundamental Information About the Group_____ 27
-
1.1 Corporate Profile and Structure ________________________ 27
-
1.1.1 Corporate Profile _______________________________________ 27
-
1.1.2 Corporate Structure ____________________________________ 27
-
1.2 Strategy and Management _____________________________ 32
-
1.2.1 Strategy and Targets ___________________________________ 32
-
1.2.2 Sustainability Management ____________________________ 37
-
1.2.3 Management Systems __________________________________ 39
-
1.3 Focus on Innovation __________________________________ 40
-
1.4 Commitment to Employees ____________________________ 57
-
1.5 Procurement and Supplier Management_______________ 62
-
1.6 Product Stewardship ___________________________________ 64
-
1.7 Environmental Protection and Safety __________________ 67
2. Report on Economic Position ______________________ 71
-
2.1 Overview of Business Performance ____________________ 71
-
2.1.1 Economic Position and Target Attainment ____________ 71
-
2.1.2 Key Events ______________________________________________ 72
-
2.1.3 Economic Environment _________________________________ 76
-
2.2 Earnings; Asset and Financial Position
of the Bayer Group _____________________________________ 77
-
2.2.1 Earnings Performance of the Bayer Group ____________ 77
-
2.2.2 Business Development by Division ____________________ 82
-
2.2.3 Value-Based Performance _____________________________ 90
-
2.2.4 Asset and Financial Position of the Bayer Group______ 91
-
2.3 Alternative Performance Measures Used
by the Bayer Group _____________________________________ 96
3. Report on Future Perspectives and
on Opportunities and Risks _________________________ 99
3.1 Future Perspectives ____________________________________ 99
3.1.1 Economic Outlook ______________________________________ 99
-
3.1.2 Corporate Outlook ____________________________________ 100
-
3.2 Opportunity and Risk Report _________________________ 101
-
3.2.1 Group-wide Opportunity and
Risk Management System ____________________________ 101
-
3.2.2 Opportunity and Risk Status __________________________ 105
-
3.2.3 Overall Assessment of Opportunities and Risks
by the Board of Management _________________________ 114
4. Corporate Governance Report ___________________ 115
-
4.1 Declaration by Corporate Management
Pursuant to Sections 289f and 315d of the
German Commercial Code ____________________________ 115
-
4.2 Compliance ___________________________________________ 119
-
4.3 Disclosures Pursuant to Sections 289b
Through e and 315b and c of the German
Commercial Code _____________________________________ 121
-
4.4 Compensation Report ________________________________ 121
-
4.4.1 Compensation of the Board of Management _________ 122
-
4.4.2 Compensation and Benefits Granted and Their
Allocation to Members of the Board of Management 140
-
4.4.3 Development of Board of Management
Compensation Relative to Employee Compensation
and the Financial Performance of the Company _____ 143
-
4.4.4 Compensation of the Supervisory Board _____________ 145
-
4.4.5 Further Information ___________________________________ 147
-
4.5 Takeover-Relevant Information _______________________ 147
5. Information on Bayer AG ___________________________ 149
-
5.1 Earnings Performance of Bayer AG __________________ 149
-
5.2 Asset and Financial Position of Bayer AG ____________ 152
-
5.3 Forecast, Opportunities and Risks for Bayer AG _____ 154
-
5.4 Nonfinancial and Other Disclosures by Bayer AG ____ 155
|Sales 2020
41 796 M
50 892 M
50 892 M
|Net income 2020
|
-12 177 M
-14 827 M
-14 827 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
33 592 M
40 902 M
40 902 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-4,13x
|Yield 2020
|3,75%
|Capitalization
|
54 141 M
65 690 M
65 924 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,10x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,11x
|Nbr of Employees
|100 618
|Free-Float
|100,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|27
|Average target price
62,39 €
|Last Close Price
55,11 €
|Spread / Highest target
54,2%
|Spread / Average Target
13,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-51,1%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|BAYER AG
|14.44%
|65 690