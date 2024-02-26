By Pierre Bertrand

Bayer received a breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its BAY 2927088 lung cancer treatment.

The designation is designed to expedite the development and the review of the drug, and was supported by preliminary Phase I clinical evidence, the German drug company said.

BAY 2927088 is an oral, reversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that acts on mutant human epidermal growth factor receptors, Bayer said.

