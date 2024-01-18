Bayer: Japan approves Eylea 8 mg vaccine

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the new vaccine Eylea 8 mg (aflibercept 8 mg) for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).



This decision is based on the positive results of the PULSAR and PHOTON / Eylea 8 mg clinical trials.



In these clinical trials, aflibercept 8 mg demonstrated unprecedented durability for the vast majority of patients with less frequent injections, and comparable efficacy and safety to Eylea TM 2 mg (aflibercept 2 mg) with a fixed treatment interval of 8 weeks.



' Building on this high therapeutic standard, patients now have the opportunity to benefit from Eylea 8 mg with less frequent injections while enjoying long-lasting vision gain, rapid and resilient fluid control and safety comparable to Eylea 2 mg ', said Michael Devoy, medical director of Bayer's pharmaceutical division.



