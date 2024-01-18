Bayer: Japan approves Eylea 8 mg vaccine
This decision is based on the positive results of the PULSAR and PHOTON / Eylea 8 mg clinical trials.
In these clinical trials, aflibercept 8 mg demonstrated unprecedented durability for the vast majority of patients with less frequent injections, and comparable efficacy and safety to Eylea TM 2 mg (aflibercept 2 mg) with a fixed treatment interval of 8 weeks.
' Building on this high therapeutic standard, patients now have the opportunity to benefit from Eylea 8 mg with less frequent injections while enjoying long-lasting vision gain, rapid and resilient fluid control and safety comparable to Eylea 2 mg ', said Michael Devoy, medical director of Bayer's pharmaceutical division.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction