  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:36 2022-06-30 am EDT
56.88 EUR   -1.28%
02:32aBAYER : Kerendia™ (finerenone) approved in China for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes
PU
06/29Bayer Opens New $140 Million Oncology Research Facility in US
MT
06/29BAYER : opens new Research & Innovation Center in Boston-Cambridge demonstrating its commitment to precision oncology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bayer : Kerendia™ (finerenone) approved in China for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes

06/30/2022 | 02:32am EDT
SPECIALIZED PRESS
Thursday - June 30, 2022
Bitte JavaScript aktivieren / Please enable JavaScript



About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer
Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
Financials
Sales 2022 48 518 M 50 799 M 50 799 M
Net income 2022 4 836 M 5 063 M 5 063 M
Net Debt 2022 33 111 M 34 668 M 34 668 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 56 607 M 59 268 M 59 268 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 100 753
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 57,62 €
Average target price 79,37 €
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG22.60%59 268
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.43%465 600
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.94%285 909
PFIZER, INC.-14.21%284 248
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.24%270 886
ABBVIE INC.12.62%269 467