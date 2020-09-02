Bayer : LifeLabs, Bayer Inc. to Offer Complimentary Test to Detect TRK Fusion Cancer

By Stephen Nakrosis



Canada's LifeLabs on Wednesday said it would work with Bayer Inc. to launch FastTRK, a "complimentary clinical testing program for the diagnosis of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase gene fusions in TRK fusion cancer patients in Canada."

Bayer, which founded the program with LifeLabs and the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, will cover the full cost of the test until at least the end of 2021, LifeLabs said.

Charles Brown, president and chief executive of LifeLabs, said "Because this test is for such a rare form of cancer, it represents an exciting innovation that may lead to other treatment options for patients, where previous options have failed."

Patients with solid tumors that are metastatic, or when surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity, and for whom no satisfactory treatment options are available, meet the criteria to be tested, LifeLabs said, adding a clinician must request the test.

LifeLabs said it provides laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems.

