Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/20 03:59:59 pm
48.185 EUR   +1.91%
05:59pBAYER : Mexico's agriculture minister say Mexico will not limit GMO corn imports from U.S.
RE
09:57aBAYER AG : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:55aBAYER AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bayer : Mexico's agriculture minister say Mexico will not limit GMO corn imports from U.S.

10/20/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexican Agriculture Minister Villalobos, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack and Iowa State University President Wintersteen tour Seed Science Center in Ames, Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa (Reuters) - Mexico's agriculture minister said the country would not limit imports of genetically modified (GMO) corn from the United States during a meeting with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in Iowa on Wednesday.

Mexico published an executive order late last year that sought to ban in three years the use of GMO corn for human consumption, but did not define what products would be included, generating confusion in the agriculture industry. The government pledged to substitute imports with local production by 2024.

Mexico is the No. 2 buyer of U.S. corn after China. Mexican Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos said Mexico would not allow the cultivation of GMO corn but would allow imports from the United States.

"We will continue requiring and demanding yellow corn from the United States," he told reporters. He said Mexico depended on yellow corn "for agro industries."

Vilsack said seeds are the next thing the Department of Agriculture will look at under a Biden administration order on competition.

The administration plans to take a look at the seed industry and "why it's structured the way it's structured," Vilsack said. "You wonder whether these long patents make sense."

Companies, including Bayer AG and Corteva Inc, develop genetically modified seeds and herbicides that other companies can only produce once a patent expires. Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in 2016, has long been dominant in the U.S. market.

Bayer and Corteva did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)

By Tom Polansek


© Reuters 2021
All news about BAYER AG
05:59pBAYER : Mexico's agriculture minister say Mexico will not limit GMO corn imports from U.S.
RE
09:57aBAYER AG : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07:55aBAYER AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/19BAYER : Sticks To 2021 Guidance Amid Production Halt, Changing Planting Habits
MT
10/19BAYER : farmers pre-buying crop inputs as supply-chain snarls continue
RE
10/18BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/18BAYER : Belmora Seeks SCOTUS Review For The Second Time In Its Cross-Border Trademark Batt..
AQ
10/15CureVac Shares Down 12%
DJ
10/15BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
10/13BAYER CROPSCIENCE : to Sell Traded Seeds Business for Over $8 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 403 M 49 391 M 49 391 M
Net income 2021 860 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net Debt 2021 39 369 M 45 857 M 45 857 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 47 328 M 55 110 M 55 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 99 439
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48,18 €
Average target price 61,32 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG-1.82%54 048
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.12%431 385
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.84%337 562
NOVO NORDISK A/S57.04%239 813
PFIZER, INC.12.25%235 986
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY43.51%219 674