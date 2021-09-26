Bayer : Middle East announces partnership with the United Nations Population Fund Egypt, to support the Ministry of Health and Population's ‘Your Right to Plan' campaign in Egypt on World Contraception Day

Sunday - September 26, 2021

Bayer Middle East and UNFPA Egypt highlight the importance of providing accessible family planning and reproductive health services to Egyptian families:

The 'Your Right to Plan' campaign aims at improving family planning and reproductive health services to Egypt's underserved communities / The five-year partnership involves a total donation of EUR 330,000 / The program provides access to medical services in relation to family planning, such as OB-GYN examinations, ultrasound diagnosis, and pediatric services