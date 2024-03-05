LEVERKUSEN/LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bayer expects a further decline in operating profit in 2024. Adjusted for exchange rate and special items, the operating result (EBITDA) is expected to reach 10.7 billion to 11.3 billion euros in the current year, the DAX-listed company announced on Tuesday. In 2023, the operating result fell by 13.4 percent to EUR 11.7 billion, which includes negative currency effects of EUR 375 million. Nevertheless, Bayer's operating result and outlook exceeded analysts' average estimates.

Adjusted for the effects of exchange rate changes, the DAX-listed company is also targeting sales of EUR 47 billion to EUR 49 billion in 2024. In 2023, the figure fell by 6.1 percent to 47.6 billion euros. Excluding negative currency effects and the purchase and sale of parts of the company, this results in a decrease of 1.2 percent.

The bottom line also showed a loss of 2.9 billion euros due to high value adjustments in the agricultural sector - after a plus of 4.2 billion in the previous year. The dividend fell from 2.40 to 0.11 euros per share. Bayer had already announced the reduction in the dividend in February in view of the high level of debt./mis/stk