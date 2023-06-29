  1. Markets
Security BAYN

BAYER AG

Equities BAYN DE000BAY0017

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:53:12 2023-06-29 pm EDT Intraday chart for Bayer AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
50.62 EUR +0.64% +0.02% +4.52%
09:08pm Bayer : Pharmaceuticals ahead of a new era? Alphavalue
04:44pm WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen-sources RE

Bayer : Pharmaceuticals ahead of a new era?

Today at 03:08 pm

Latest news about Bayer AG

Bayer : Pharmaceuticals ahead of a new era?
WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen-sources
Bayer - BlueRock's neuronal stem cell therapy for Parkinson's disease is first to show positive results in Phase I clinical study
Bayer's new pharmaceutical R&D strategy to accelerate breakthrough innovations
BAYER AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
Evotec Earns 2.2 Million Euro Milestone Payment Under Kidney Disease Collaboration With Bayer
Bayer's Eye Drug Maintains Vision Benefits for Two Years in Late-stage Study
BAYER AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
Evotec receives milestone payment from Bayer for start of study
WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen-sources
Moberg Pharma's Antifungal Medicine Backed for Approval in 13 EU Nations; Shares Tank 39%
German Stocks Advance Amid US Economic Data Cheer, Siemens Energy Rebound
Bayer claims early lead in Parkinson's stem cell therapy
Bayer's Investigational Parkinson's Disease Therapy Shows No Major Safety Issues in Phase 1 Trial
Bayer Initiates Phase III Studies with Investigational Compound Agent Gadoquatrane
Regeneron Gets FDA Response Letter on Aflibercept 8 Mg Application, Says Issue Involves Third-Party Filler
Bayer Teams Up With Fermata to Validate Automated Crop Protection System
BAYER AG : Buy rating from UBS
A son died, his parents tried to sue. How U.S. courts protect Big Pharma
Bayer's Mammography Screening Injection Approved by FDA
FDA Approves Bayer's Ultravist® Injection for contrast-enhanced Mammography
Bundestag decides on anti-bottleneck law for fever juice & Co.
German Stocks Close Lower But Outperform Peers as Rate Hike Jitters Intensify
Covestro AG : Arbitration opportunity?
Bayern stars lose value, Kolo Muani gains significantly
Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-29 50.51 +0.55% 1 686 807
2023-06-28 50.30 +0.08% 2,863,584
2023-06-27 50.26 +0.34% 1,746,402
2023-06-26 50.09 -0.81% 1,586,562
2023-06-23 50.50  0.00% 1,945,610

Delayed Quote Xetra - 11:35:07 2023-06-29 am EDT

Chart Bayer AG

Chart Bayer AG
Company Profile

Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows: - agrochemicals (49.6%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.; - pharmaceutical products (37.9%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.; - OTC products and nutritional supplements (12%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.9%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.4%), the United States (30.9%), North America (3.7%), China (8.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.2%), Brazil (10.5%) and Latin America (7.8%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-08-08 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Bayer AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
50.30EUR
Average target price
73.47EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.07%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG
Chart Analysis Bayer AG
+4.52% 53 942 M $
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
+10.82% 49 077 M $
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD
Chart Analysis Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
+23.34% 47 329 M $
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
+9.79% 61 433 M $
ALLERGAN PLC
Chart Analysis Allergan plc
+0.97% 63 659 M $
JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.
+22.11% 40 643 M $
HALEON PLC
Chart Analysis Haleon plc
-2.49% 37 271 M $
GSK PLC
Chart Analysis GSK plc
-3.03% 71 833 M $
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC.
Chart Analysis Astellas Pharma Inc.
+7.45% 27 309 M $
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD
Chart Analysis Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical., Ltd
-0.93% 23 755 M $
Other Pharmaceuticals
