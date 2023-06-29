|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:53:12 2023-06-29 pm EDT
|50.62 EUR
|+0.64%
|+0.02%
|+4.52%
Bayer : Pharmaceuticals ahead of a new era?
WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen-sources
Bayer : Pharmaceuticals ahead of a new era?
|2023-06-29
|50.51 €
|+0.55%
|1 686 807
|2023-06-28
|50.30 €
|+0.08%
|2,863,584
|2023-06-27
|50.26 €
|+0.34%
|1,746,402
|2023-06-26
|50.09 €
|-0.81%
|1,586,562
|2023-06-23
|50.50 €
|0.00%
|1,945,610
Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows: - agrochemicals (49.6%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.; - pharmaceutical products (37.9%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.; - OTC products and nutritional supplements (12%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.9%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.4%), the United States (30.9%), North America (3.7%), China (8.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.2%), Brazil (10.5%) and Latin America (7.8%).Read more
2023-08-08 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Mean consensus
BUY
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
20
Last Close Price
50.30EUR
Average target price
73.47EUR
73.47EUR
Spread / Average Target
+46.07%
+46.07%
Sector Other Pharmaceuticals
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+4.52%
|53 942 M $
|+10.82%
|49 077 M $
|+23.34%
|47 329 M $
|+9.79%
|61 433 M $
|+0.97%
|63 659 M $
|+22.11%
|40 643 M $
|-2.49%
|37 271 M $
|-3.03%
|71 833 M $
|+7.45%
|27 309 M $
|-0.93%
|23 755 M $