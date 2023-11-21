Stock BAYN BAYER AG
PDF Report : Bayer AG

Bayer AG

Equities

BAYN

DE000BAY0017

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
 04:51:10 2023-11-21 am EST
34.37 EUR +1.07% -15.66% -29.07%
10:34am BAYER : Preparing for a weak(er) 2024 Alphavalue
07:50am BAYER AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Bayer AG

BAYER : Preparing for a weak(er) 2024 Alphavalue
BAYER AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Jefferies lowers Bayer to 'Hold' and target to 37 euros DP
BAYER AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Jefferies ZD
Nasdaq leads Wall St. gains as Microsoft hits record RE
Health Care Advances as Obesity-Drug Bets Resume -- Health Care Roundup DJ
BAYER AG : Buy rating from Bernstein ZD
US dollar at lowest since September, global stocks gain RE
Nasdaq leads Wall Street's gains as Microsoft hits record high RE
AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Failures push Bayer to 17-year low DP
European Equities Open Week on Flat Note in Monday Trading; Bayer Shares Tumble After Asundexian Trial Ends MT
Top Stories at Midday: Altman's Ouster at OpenAI Sends Shockwaves Through Tech; Citi Cuts Senior Staff; Argentina's New President; Bayer Shelves Asundexian MT
Nasdaq leads Wall St higher as Microsoft hits record high RE
Global markets live: Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Blackstone, Citigroup, Nvidia...
Trending : Bayer Shares Tank After Key Clinical Trial Halted Early, Roundup Verdict DJ
At the start of a short week, investors focus on OpenAI, Fed minutes
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 20.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
Wall St eyes subdued open after recent rally, Microsoft gains RE
Bayer trial discontinuation shocks Barclays - back to 'Equal Weight' DP
BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
BAYER AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Europe mixed before Fed minutes; Bayer plunges AN
Interest Rates, Oil Prices Curb European Bourses Midday MT
North American Morning Briefing : Stocks Futures Steady on Rates Optimism DJ
Thanksgiving starters of AI and oil RE

Chart Bayer AG

Company Profile

Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows: - agrochemicals (49.6%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.; - pharmaceutical products (37.9%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.; - OTC products and nutritional supplements (12%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.9%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.4%), the United States (30.9%), North America (3.7%), China (8.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.2%), Brazil (10.5%) and Latin America (7.8%).
Calendar
2024-03-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Bayer AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
34.01EUR
Average target price
57.57EUR
Spread / Average Target
+69.30%
Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG Stock Bayer AG
-28.98% 36 555 M $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+63.35% 537 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+49.17% 460 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-15.14% 361 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
-7.45% 260 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
-14.42% 244 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-18.49% 216 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-9.81% 196 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+1.00% 196 B $
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
+1.03% 142 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
