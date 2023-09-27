NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Bayer AG announces the results of its Tender Offer in respect of its
EUR 1,500,000,000 Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2074 (ISIN: DE000A11QR73) and
EUR 1,000,000,000 Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2079 (ISIN: XS2077670003)
27 September 2023. Further to the announcements on 19 September 2023 and 21 September 2023, Bayer AG (the "Company") announces today the results of its invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding EUR 1,500,000,000 Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2074 (ISIN: DE000A11QR73) (the "2074 Notes") and EUR 1,000,000,000 Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2079 (ISIN: XS2077670003) (the "2079 Notes" and together with the 2074 Notes, the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash at the Purchase Price up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount (the "Offers" and each an "Offer").
On 21 September 2023, the Company has announced a Maximum Acceptance Amount of EUR 1,750,000,000 and a 2079 Notes Series Maximum Acceptance Amount of EUR 700,000,000.
The New Financing Condition has been met on 25 September 2023.
The Company has accepted tenders in the principal amount set out in the table below:
Principal Amount of
Principal Amount of
Principal amount
ISIN
Notes accepted for
Purchase Price
outstanding following
Notes validly tendered
purchase
completion of the Offer
DE000A11QR73
EUR 800,173,000
EUR 800,173,000
99.500 per cent.
EUR 699,827,000
XS2077670003
EUR 588,500,000
EUR 588,500,000
95.375 per cent.
EUR 411,500,000
The Company will also pay Accrued Interest with respect to the purchased Notes.
This announcement is for information purposes only and should be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 19 September 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum unless defined otherwise herein.
The Offers commenced on 19 September 2023 and expired at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on 26 September 2023. Settlement is expected to take place on 29 September 2023 (the "Settlement Date").
Questions in connection with the Offers may be directed to the Dealer Manager or to the Tender Agent, the contact details for each of which are set out below:
DEALER MANAGERS
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment
16, boulevard des Italiens
Bank
75009 Paris
12, place des États-Unis
France
CS 70052
Telephone: +33 1 55 77 78 94
92547 Montrouge Cedex
France
Attention: Liability Management Group
Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com
Telephone: +44 207 214 5903
Attention: Liability Management
Email: liability.management@ca-cib.com
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
MUFG Securities (Europe) N.V.
Marienturm
World Trade Center, Tower H, Floor 11
Taunusanlage 9-10
Zuidplein 98
60329 Frankfurt am Main
1077XV Amsterdam
Germany
The Netherlands
Telephone: +44 207 774 4836
Telephone: +31 20 799 0200
Attention: Liability Management desk
Attention: Liability Management Group
Email: Liabilitymanagement.eu@ny.email.gs.com
Email: liability.management@mufgsecurities.com
TENDER AGENT
Kroll Issuer Services Limited
The Shard
32 London Bridge Street
London SE1 9SG
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 207 704 0880
Attention: Arlind Bytyqi
Email: bayer@is.kroll.com
Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/bayer
This announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and the Offers are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into or to any person located or resident in the United States.
The Offers referenced herein is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, e-mail, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of a national securities exchange of the United States and the Offers cannot be accepted by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility or from within the United States.
This announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and the Offers do not constitute or contemplate or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.
2
Nothing in this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes or contemplates an offer to buy or the invitation to offer to sell securities in Italy (except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum), Belgium (except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum), the Republic of France (except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum) or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.
The Tender Offer Memorandum and the Offers may only be communicated to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21 (1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.
The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this notice and the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. See "Offer and Distribution Restrictions" in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bayer AG published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2023 08:15:08 UTC.