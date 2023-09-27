NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Bayer AG announces the results of its Tender Offer in respect of its

EUR 1,500,000,000 Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2074 (ISIN: DE000A11QR73) and

EUR 1,000,000,000 Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2079 (ISIN: XS2077670003)

27 September 2023. Further to the announcements on 19 September 2023 and 21 September 2023, Bayer AG (the "Company") announces today the results of its invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding EUR 1,500,000,000 Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2074 (ISIN: DE000A11QR73) (the "2074 Notes") and EUR 1,000,000,000 Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2079 (ISIN: XS2077670003) (the "2079 Notes" and together with the 2074 Notes, the "Notes") to tender their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash at the Purchase Price up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount (the "Offers" and each an "Offer").

On 21 September 2023, the Company has announced a Maximum Acceptance Amount of EUR 1,750,000,000 and a 2079 Notes Series Maximum Acceptance Amount of EUR 700,000,000.

The New Financing Condition has been met on 25 September 2023.

The Company has accepted tenders in the principal amount set out in the table below:

Principal Amount of Principal Amount of Principal amount ISIN Notes accepted for Purchase Price outstanding following Notes validly tendered purchase completion of the Offer DE000A11QR73 EUR 800,173,000 EUR 800,173,000 99.500 per cent. EUR 699,827,000 XS2077670003 EUR 588,500,000 EUR 588,500,000 95.375 per cent. EUR 411,500,000

The Company will also pay Accrued Interest with respect to the purchased Notes.

This announcement is for information purposes only and should be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 19 September 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Company. Capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum unless defined otherwise herein.

The Offers commenced on 19 September 2023 and expired at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on 26 September 2023. Settlement is expected to take place on 29 September 2023 (the "Settlement Date").