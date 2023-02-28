Advanced search
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:28:16 2023-02-28 am EST
55.83 EUR   -4.70%
04:19aBAYER AG : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:12aBayer Shares Slide on Lower 4Q Net Profit; Weedkiller Claims Rose in 2022
DJ
03:13aBAYER AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
Bayer Shares Slide on Lower 4Q Net Profit; Weedkiller Claims Rose in 2022

02/28/2023 | 04:12am EST
By Cecilia Butini


Bayer AG shares fell on Tuesday after the company said fourth-quarter net profit fell, noting that it had a higher number of lawsuits related to its allegedly harmful weedkiller Roundup in 2022 than in 2021.

At 0830 GMT, shares traded 4% down at EUR56.15.

The German agricultural and pharmaceutical company posted net profit of 611 million euros ($648.3 million) for the final quarter of 2022, down from EUR1.16 billion the year prior, and missing a company-provided consensus that had expected EUR981 million. However, sales rose in the period.

Bayer said the number of weedkiller claims now stands at 154,000, of which 109,000 have been settled. A year ago, when it reported 2021 results, the company had said that the claims were 138,000, of which about 107,000 had been settled.

It added that as of December 2022, the company had a provision of $6.4 billion to settle future and existing glyphosate claims.

For the year ahead, the company expects earnings to be lower due to high inflation-driven cost increases, though sales are expected to grow, reaching a range of EUR51 billion to EUR52 billion in the year.

Ebitda before special items is expected to be in the range of EUR12.5 billion to EUR13 billion.

According to Citi analyst Peter Verdult, the guidance is conservative and reflects the company's upcoming chief executive change, Verdult said in a note. "With a new CEO arriving mid-year, we believe Bayer has applied a touch of conservatism leaving risks to the upside," he says.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0411ET

Financials
Sales 2022 50 664 M 53 675 M 53 675 M
Net income 2022 4 435 M 4 699 M 4 699 M
Net Debt 2022 33 101 M 35 068 M 35 068 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 57 550 M 60 971 M 60 971 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 102 296
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG21.22%60 971
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.71%406 191
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.30%318 766
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-12.08%290 086
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.96%278 966
ABBVIE INC.-4.54%270 205