|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:04:16 2023-08-08 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|52.15 EUR
|-0.42%
|-1.23%
|+8.27%
|07:12pm
|BAYER : Some more clouds in the sky
|05:13pm
|Statements at analysts' conference do not provide Bayer with lasting support
Today at 01:12 pm
Bayer AG is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals. Net sales are distributed by product family as follows: - agrochemicals (49.6%): herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, etc.; - pharmaceutical products (37.9%): intended for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, diabetes, nervous system disorders, etc.; - OTC products and nutritional supplements (12%); - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (4.9%), Switzerland (1.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.4%), the United States (30.9%), North America (3.7%), China (8.4%), Asia/Pacific (10.2%), Brazil (10.5%) and Latin America (7.8%).
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+8.27%
|56 613 M $
|-0.19%
|57 644 M $
|+0.97%
|63 659 M $
|+24.17%
|48 285 M $
|+6.76%
|47 764 M $
|-5.80%
|69 963 M $
|-1.42%
|38 073 M $
|+1.56%
|34 708 M $
|+7.65%
|27 660 M $
|+2.60%
|24 832 M $