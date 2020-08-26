Bayer : U.S. Black farmers seek ban or product warnings for Roundup weedkiller

CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A group of Black U.S. farmers
filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking to force Bayer AG
to either stop selling its widely used weedkiller
Roundup or roll out new product warnings.
The National Black Farmers Association's filing is the
latest turn in the legal battle over Roundup's safety. Bayer in
June agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle nearly
100,000 U.S. lawsuits claiming Roundup caused cancer.
The company denies all allegations that Roundup or its
active ingredient glyphosate cause cancer, saying decades of
independent studies have shown it to be safe for human use.
The association's lawsuit says Black farmers developed
cancer after being convinced to use the weedkiller because the
manufacturer Monsanto said it was safe. The filing says Black
farmers were forced to use Roundup and crops engineered to
resist the chemical because Monsanto, which Bayer bought in
2018, acquired rival seed companies.
"If Roundup is banned, not only will farmers like me be
safer, but it will open the door for the return of the
conventional seed market," said John Wesley Boyd Jr., the
association's founder and president. The group says it
represents 109,000 Black farmers in 42 states.
Two law firms that are holdouts in the Roundup product
liability litigation brought the association's lawsuit, Bayer
spokeswoman Susan Luke said. The company has resolved about 75%
of claims over Roundup, she said.
"People should see this action for what it is – an attempt
by plaintiffs' lawyers to use media and more litigation to
further their own financial interests," Luke said.
Bayer said farmers have many choices for seeds and
weedkillers.
Black farmers were less likely to understand the risks of
Roundup because they have lower literacy rates and less access
to the Internet, the association's attorneys said. Among them is
civil-rights lawyer Ben Crump, who also represents the family of
George Floyd.
The case is National Black Farmers Association v Monsanto
Company, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, No.
20-cv-01145.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)