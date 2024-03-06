By Sabela Ojea

Bayer said it won a trial over its Roundup weedkiller product liability trial in Philadelphia.

The German pharmaceutical and agricultural conglomerate on Tuesday said it won the case before Judge Ann Butchart.

"While we have great sympathy for anyone who suffers a loss or injury, science proves that Roundup is not carcinogenic," Bayer said.

The company has, however, been ordered to pay billions of dollars in damages over the past few years in cases that alleged Roundup caused cancer.

Bayer maintains that Roundup and its main ingredient, glyphosate, is safe to use and has cited reviews by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other regulators that have determined it doesn't pose a cancer risk. The European Union said in recent days that it would extend glyphosate's use for 10 more years.

Bayer lost the first trial over Roundup's alleged cancer risk in August 2018, shortly after the company completed its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto, which developed Roundup as well as genetically engineered crops designed to withstand the herbicide.

