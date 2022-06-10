Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court

By Cristina Roca



A Missouri court has ruled in favor of Bayer AG's Monsanto in a trial regarding claims that its Roundup weed-killer causes cancer, the company said late Thursday.

"The jury's verdict in favor of the company brings this trial to a successful conclusion and is consistent with the evidence in this case that Roundup does not cause cancer and was not the cause of Mr. Shelton's cancer," Bayer said.

The verdict marks the third trial win for Monsanto, which has been dealing with a wave of lawsuits making such claims.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 0118ET