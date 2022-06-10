Log in
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:32 2022-06-10 am EDT
64.93 EUR   -0.71%
01:19aBayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
DJ
01:03aU.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to hear Bayer's weedkiller case
RE
06/09BAYER AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court

06/10/2022 | 01:19am EDT
By Cristina Roca

A Missouri court has ruled in favor of Bayer AG's Monsanto in a trial regarding claims that its Roundup weed-killer causes cancer, the company said late Thursday.

"The jury's verdict in favor of the company brings this trial to a successful conclusion and is consistent with the evidence in this case that Roundup does not cause cancer and was not the cause of Mr. Shelton's cancer," Bayer said.

The verdict marks the third trial win for Monsanto, which has been dealing with a wave of lawsuits making such claims.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 0118ET

Financials
Sales 2022 47 669 M 51 185 M 51 185 M
Net income 2022 4 986 M 5 354 M 5 354 M
Net Debt 2022 33 111 M 35 554 M 35 554 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 64 712 M 69 486 M 69 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 100 753
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 65,87 €
Average target price 77,78 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG39.13%69 486
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.63%466 495
PFIZER, INC.-9.45%300 015
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.79%282 191
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.73%267 424
NOVO NORDISK A/S9.97%264 883