BAYER AG

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  
Bayer acknowledges 'bumps' in $11 billion Roundup deal after judge raises doubts

08/27/2020 | 05:28pm EDT
The logo of Bayer AG is seen in a showroom of the German drugmaker where the annual results news conference takes place in Leverkusen

German drugs company Bayer AG said on Thursday there were "bumps" in sealing its $11 billion (8.33 billion pounds) settlement of thousands of U.S. lawsuits over its Roundup weed killer after a U.S. judge cast doubt on the progress of the agreement.

Bayer is battling a slew of lawsuits stemming from its $63 billion takeover of seed and chemical company Monsanto in 2018. The company unveiled the settlement in June, which paused the lawsuits while details of the agreement are hammered out.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria threatened to restart the litigation and let it move forward after questioning if Bayer was going back on the settlement, according to a Bloomberg News report. ([https://bloom.bg/34EJ9Mj])

"There are often some bumps in the road in implementing a resolution of this magnitude, but we remain confident that a comprehensive settlement will be finalized and executed," said a statement from Bayer.

A lawyer for consumers said he was prepared to bring cases to trial.

"I agree that these Monsanto's shenanigans need to stop. Either settle or don't -- at this point the only enemy is indecision," Brent Wisner told Reuters.

Chhabria told the parties to continue to finalize the settlement and to confer about next steps should the litigation resume and scheduled a Sept. 24 hearing to discuss progress, according to a source who monitored the hearing.

Chhabria criticized the company's description of the settlement in June and said on Thursday he was inclined to make public several confidential letters from consumer lawyers complaining that Bayer's Monsanto unit is reneging on the deal, Bloomberg News said.

Bayer shares slumped after it closed the Monsanto deal in June 2018 as juries ruled against the company.

As of April, the company had been sued by 52,500 U.S. plaintiffs who blame glyphosate-based weed killers for their cancer.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Tom Brown)

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.74% 56.54 Delayed Quote.-20.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.14% 45.13 Delayed Quote.-30.29%
WTI -0.97% 42.897 Delayed Quote.-29.32%
Financials
Sales 2020 43 339 M 51 233 M 51 233 M
Net income 2020 -2 237 M -2 644 M -2 644 M
Net Debt 2020 32 079 M 37 922 M 37 922 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,2x
Yield 2020 5,03%
Capitalization 55 546 M 65 518 M 65 663 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 101 168
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 79,86 €
Last Close Price 56,54 €
Spread / Highest target 94,6%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-20.97%66 811
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.41%400 347
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.48%302 852
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.95%216 705
PFIZER, INC.-2.88%213 440
NOVARTIS AG-14.28%191 063
