Bayer aims to help CureVac with COVID-19 vaccine output, says CEO

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
01/17/2021 | 06:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Bayer CEO Werner Baumann addresses the company's annual results news conference

BERLIN (Reuters) - German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is examining whether it can help CureVac to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Though inoculation campaigns have started around the world using various COVID-19 vaccines, many countries say their ability to get shots into arms is being limited by lower than expected supplies owing to a shortage of production.

"We are prepared to pull out all the stops for this," Werner Baumann told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

"This is not primarily about financial considerations but about making the vaccine available as quickly as possible."

Bayer agreed this month to help fellow German company CureVac with development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is in late-stage clinical trials and has not yet been approved.

Baumann said the drugmaker was "intensively examining" whether to expand its co-operation to include manufacturing the vaccine for CureVac.

"With our production network in Germany and the USA and the corresponding lead time, we would in principle be in a position to produce vaccine in larger quantities," he said.

On Friday U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said there would be a temporary slowdown of shipments of the vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech, citing changes in manufacturing processes to boost output.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -0.84% 52.25 Delayed Quote.8.50%
BIONTECH SE -4.02% 101.59 Delayed Quote.24.62%
PFIZER INC. -0.14% 36.7 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
Financials
Sales 2020 42 032 M 50 753 M 50 753 M
Net income 2020 -10 175 M -12 287 M -12 287 M
Net Debt 2020 33 806 M 40 820 M 40 820 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,27x
Yield 2020 4,23%
Capitalization 51 332 M 62 062 M 61 982 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 100 618
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG8.50%62 062
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%421 997
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.48%305 385
NOVARTIS AG1.97%218 041
MERCK & CO., INC.1.93%210 954
PFIZER INC.-0.30%203 993
