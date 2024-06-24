Bayer and Solynta have reached an agreement to collaborate on the commercialization and distribution of true potato seeds in Kenyan and Indian markets. This partnership marks Bayer's entry into the 20 million hectare global potato market and its first collaboration with Solynta. The collaboration will center around Solynta?s expert knowledge of potato breeding with the development of new robust potato varieties that will thrive in key potato growing geographies.

This innovation will allow growers to plant potatoes from true seeds rather than the traditional planting of tubers. Bayer will distribute the new hybrid potato varieties to growers in remote areas of Kenya and India. Using true potato seeds instead of seed tubers has several advantages for the potato industry.

True potato seeds are smaller, cleaner, disease-free, have a long shelf life, and are easier to transport and store. They are available year-round and can be bred with additional beneficial traits such as disease resistance and climate resilience. Bayer is adding true potato seeds to its portfolio as part of its regenerative agriculture strategy, focusing on resilient and sustainable food systems.