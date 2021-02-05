Bayer : announces agreement with plaintiffs' counsel on class plan

Wednesday - February 3, 2021

Motion for preliminary approval is being filed for program designed to manage and resolve future Roundup™ litigation

Leverkusen, February 3, 2021 - Bayer announced today a formal agreement with plaintiffs' class counsel on a class plan designed to manage and resolve future Roundup™ cases. Plaintiffs' class counsel are filing today a motion for preliminary approval of the class agreement with Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, who presides over the Monsanto Roundup™ multi-district litigation. As part of the agreement, the company would be committed to pay up to 2 billion U.S. Dollars, provision for which was made and disclosed last year, to support the claims and programs covered by the class plan. The class plan is intended to be one part of a holistic solution designed to provide further closure to the Monsanto Roundup™ litigation.



The filing of a motion for preliminary approval today begins the review process by the court. In structuring the plan, the parties have worked diligently to address questions previously raised by the court.



Elements of the revised plan include the establishment of a fund to compensate qualified claimants during an initial four year program, an advisory science panel whose findings would not be preclusive but can be used as evidence in potential future litigation involving class members, and a robust notice program. The plan also includes research and diagnostic programs that were part of the original class agreement. Consistent with recent actions taken by Bayer to provide greater transparency and access to glyphosate studies, the company also will seek permission from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to add a reference link on the labels for its glyphosate-based products that will provide consumers with access to scientific studies and information that the company has permission to disclose or are in the public domain.



Qualifying class members over the next four years will be eligible for levels of compensatory awards based on guidelines set forth in the agreement.



Read the full class plan agreement here.



