Bayer: annual EPS down by almost 20%

March 05, 2024 at 02:45 am EST

Bayer has reported a 19.5% decline in core EPS to 6.39 euros for 2023, and a 13.4% drop in EBITDA excluding non-recurring items to 11.7 billion euros, on sales down 6.1% to 47.6 billion (-1.2% in organic terms).



The German group points out that its agrochemicals sales fell significantly due to the drop in glyphosate prices, while its pharmaceuticals sales remained stable and consumer healthcare continued its positive momentum.



Excluding currency effects, Bayer forecasts core EPS of between 5.10 and 5.50 euros for 2024, EBITDA excluding exceptional items of between 10.7 and 11.3 billion and sales of between 47 and 49 billion, but free cash flow of between two and three billion (compared with 1.31 billion in 2023).



