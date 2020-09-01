Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : appeals $20.5 million Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 10:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The historic headquarters of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG is pictured in Leverkusen

Bayer AG has asked California's Supreme Court to review a decision awarding $20.5 million to a groundskeeper who claimed the company's Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal principles.

Bayer, which acquired Roundup with its purchase of Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018, said the July decision by the California Court of Appeal affirming a 2018 jury verdict in favor of Dewayne Johnson would be relied upon by other courts handling cases over the widely used herbicide.

A San Francisco jury initially awarded Johnson $289.2 million after finding the chemical glyphosate in Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The trial judge reduced that amount to $78.5 million and the Court of Appeal reduced that to $20.5 million.

"In this case, the Court of Appeal affirmed a verdict that severely punishes Monsanto for complying with federal law," said the petition by the company, which has long said regulators have deemed glyphosate safe for use by humans.

Bayer said the high court should determine if a manufacturer of a federally approved herbicide can be liable under state law for failing to provide a cancer warning when the federal regulator determined federal law does not permit that warning.

Johnson also asked for a review of the Court of Appeal ruling reducing the damages.

He said the Supreme Court of California should decide if "loss of enjoyment of life" damages should include compensation for a shortened life expectancy caused by the wrongful act of the defendant.

Johnson's case is separate from Bayer's agreement on June 24 to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle nearly 100,000 lawsuits in the United States claiming that Roundup caused cancer.

If upheld, the verdict and payout could make it harder for Bayer to resolve lawsuits by other plaintiffs.

By Tom Hals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BAYER AG
09/01BAYER : appeals $20.5 million Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
RE
09/01BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
RE
09/01BAYER AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
08/31MERCK : Bayer submits vericiguat for marketing authorization in China for the tr..
AQ
08/28EUROPE : Tech, healthcare drag European stocks lower; banks jump
RE
08/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Walmart and Microsoft join forces for TikTok
08/28Bayer admits 'bumps' over U.S. lawsuit deal
RE
08/28Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva
RE
08/28BAYER : receives approval for Xofigo in China
AQ
08/28Bayer acknowledges 'bumps' in $11 billion Roundup deal after judge raises dou..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 339 M 51 599 M 51 599 M
Net income 2020 -2 762 M -3 288 M -3 288 M
Net Debt 2020 32 182 M 38 315 M 38 315 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,3x
Yield 2020 5,12%
Capitalization 54 515 M 65 154 M 64 904 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 101 168
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 79,86 €
Last Close Price 55,49 €
Spread / Highest target 98,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-23.79%65 229
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.87%403 901
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.54%299 279
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.17%215 668
PFIZER, INC.-3.55%209 994
NOVARTIS AG-15.08%190 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group