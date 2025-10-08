Bayer, in partnership with Kumquat Biosciences, announces the launch of a Phase I clinical trial for KQB548 (BAY 3771249), an experimental inhibitor targeting tumors with the KRAS G12D mutation, particularly in pancreatic, colon, and lung cancers. This first-in-human study will evaluate the tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the treatment.



KRAS mutations are found in approximately 25% of human cancers, with the G12D variant remaining without an effective therapeutic solution.



According to Dominik Ruettinger, global head of oncology research at Bayer, this development represents an important step toward precision therapy options for patients with KRAS G12D-related cancers.



Dr. Nicolas Acquavella of Kumquat emphasizes that the rapid start of the trial illustrates the biotech company's commitment to offering innovative treatments for these tumors with high medical need.