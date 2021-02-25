Bayer : delivers robust performance despite pandemic – foundation laid for future growth

Thursday - February 25, 2021

Fiscal 2020:

Group sales at 41.400 billion euros, impacted by negative currency effects of 1.941 billion euros (Fx & portfolio adj. plus 0.6 percent) / EBITDA before special items level with prior year at 11.461 billion euros (minus 0.1 percent) - currency effects offset by stringent cost management / Crop Science and Pharmaceuticals report stable operational business, Consumer Health sees strong growth / Core earnings per share at 6.39 euros (plus 0.2 percent) / Earnings per share at minus 10.68 euros (2019: plus 4.17 euros), impacted by litigation provisions and impairments / Net financial debt improves by 11.8 percent to 30.041 billion euros / Proposed dividend of 2.00 euros per share (2019: 2.80 euros) / Portfolio and innovation capabilities strengthened / Outlook for 2021: positive momentum and solid operational growth - stable earnings at constant currencies