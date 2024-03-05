Bayer: demerger plan abandoned 'for the time being

Bayer announced on Tuesday that it had abandoned its demerger plans "for the time being", preferring to concentrate for the time being on improving its operating performance, primarily in the healthcare sector.



On the occasion of the publication of its annual results, the German group indicated that, over the next two to three years, it intended to focus on developing a solid portfolio of medicines ("pipeline").



The company also intends to resolve the numerous ongoing disputes surrounding its controversial herbicide Roundup, while reducing its debt.



By adopting a new business model called Dynamic Shared Ownership (DSO), Bayer also intends to eliminate hierarchical levels, tackle "bureaucracy" and facilitate decision-making.



With these measures, the company expects to generate annual operating savings of around €2 billion by 2026.



In addition to strengthening its pharmaceutical pipeline, this new approach should enable the company to bring ten crop science blockbusters to market over the next ten years.



In consumer healthcare, the company believes it will be able to outperform its sector thanks to its leading brands.



Regarding a possible dismantling of the company, "our answer is 'not for the moment'", said CEO Bill Anderson.



This should not be interpreted as 'never'," he added, indicating that he was keeping an "open mind" on the subject.



"In view of the limited room for manoeuvre available to the company, our priority is to face up to the difficulties, boost our performance and create strategic flexibility", he stressed.



We are convinced that this approach is what is best for Bayer", concluded Anderson.



Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Bayer shares showed little reaction on Tuesday morning, posting a decline of 0.8% after one hour's trading.



