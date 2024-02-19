Bayer: dividend cuts to reduce debt

February 19, 2024 at 11:44 am EST Share

Bayer AG announced this evening that it intends to modify its dividend policy for the next three years.



Faced with a high level of debt, the pharmaceutical group has decided to review its capital allocation priorities. As a result, a dividend of 0.11 euros per share for 2023 will be proposed to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2024.



In addition to high debt levels, Bayer cites high interest rates and a difficult free cash flow situation.



The aim of the new operating model is to make the company 'much more agile and significantly improve its operating performance', says Bayer, which is also planning 'significant job cuts'



'All these measures are necessary to position the company for future success. We are convinced that our approach to deleveraging will benefit all stakeholders in the long term', assures CEO Bill Anderson.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.