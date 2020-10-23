Log in
BAYER AG

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/23 10:57:43 am
42.355 EUR   +0.06%
10:30aBAYER : drug shown to slow diabetic kidney disease
RE
03:58aSensyne to Collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb on Blood-Disease Research
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Bayer : drug shown to slow diabetic kidney disease

10/23/2020 | 10:30am EDT

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bayer's finerenone drug slowed the progression of diabetic kidney disease in a late stage clinical trial, underscoring the company's hopes for the drug to generate at least 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in annual sales.

In a Phase III trial, finerenone reduced the risk of either kidney failure, a lasting drop in kidney filtration or death from renal failure by 18%, the German drugmaker said on Friday.

It also reduced the risk of a range of serious cardiovascular conditions by 14%.

The drugs and farming pesticides maker needs to upgrade its drug development pipeline amid a weaker outlook for agricultural sales and as it seeks to finalise an $11 billion settlement over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Finerenone is an improved version of a troublesome class of heart drugs called mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs)that is associated with a range of side effects.

Bayer, which is testing finerenone against a range of other heart and kidney conditions, plans to request marketing approval in diabetic kidney disease by end of this year.

($1 = 0.8505 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)


