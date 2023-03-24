Advanced search
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
2023-03-24
54.90 EUR   -1.87%
Bayer exec says he hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform

03/24/2023 | 10:30am EDT
Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The head of Bayer's pharmaceuticals unit said he hopes a recent European Union decision to postpone rule changes for the pharmaceutical industry means that a cut in intellectual drug property protection will be reconsidered.

"I hope that this delay means that there is an opportunity that this draft... is not the final version," the head of Bayer's pharmaceuticals unit, Stefan Oelrich, told Reuters on Friday.

The European Commission said this week that the publication of a first draft of a planned revision of drug legislation in the bloc would be "slightly later" than March 29, as initially planned.

A version that was leaked earlier this year showed that Brussels was preparing to shorten an additional period of intellectual property protection, known as data exclusivity, which comes on top of drug patent protection.

"The duration of data exclusivity, which may be reduced, could actually have a catastrophic impact for Europe," said Oelrich.

Shaving one or two years off the exclusivity period could mean that pharma companies pull the plug on certain development projects for the region, he added.

He said the intentions of Brussels lawmakers - improving patient access to innovative drugs while making the European pharma sector more competitive - were noble but any shortening of intellectual property protection would have the opposite effect.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 50 688 M 55 210 M 55 210 M
Net income 2023 4 496 M 4 898 M 4 898 M
Net Debt 2023 31 865 M 34 708 M 34 708 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 4,43%
Capitalization 54 957 M 59 859 M 59 859 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 97 922
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG15.76%59 859
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-14.45%394 993
NOVO NORDISK A/S10.32%340 383
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-9.08%300 007
ABBVIE INC.-3.90%273 971
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.06%264 597
