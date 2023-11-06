BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer is expanding the pivotal Phase III trial program for its billion-dollar hope Asundexian. The Oceanic-Afina study includes patients aged 65 and older with atrial fibrillation and risk of stroke or systemic embolism who are considered unsuitable for current oral anticoagulants due to increased bleeding risk, according to a statement on Monday. The potential successor to Bayer's anticoagulant Xarelto could offer protection without increasing this risk, it said. Xarelto has been Bayer's most important pharmaceutical sales driver for years, but is gradually losing patent protection, meaning that competition from generics is increasing.

Asundexian is a so-called factor XIa inhibitor. This is still a new class of active ingredient, which experts hope will reduce the risk of bleeding compared to current factor Xa anticoagulants such as apixaban (trade name Eliquis) from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer and Xarelto from Bayer.

In the long term, the DAX-listed company expects peak annual sales of more than five billion euros with Asundexian. However, this will take time as the drug has not yet been approved.

Nevertheless, the Leverkusen-based company can already hope for accelerated approval in the USA for two indications. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the drug fast-track status some time ago as a potential treatment for the prevention of strokes and systemic embolisms in patients with atrial fibrillation and for the prevention of strokes in patients after a specific stroke.

However, the competition is not sleeping when it comes to developing novel anticoagulants. Competitors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson, for example, are pressing ahead with the development of their factor XIa inhibitor Milvexian. They too can hope for accelerated approval in the USA./mis/he